National Drug Take Back day is Saturday – find your nearest location

Supervisory Diversion Investigator & Public Information Officer for the DEA’s Chicago field division office, Cori Rizman joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about the biannual ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ on Saturday, October 26th and how people can learn more about preventing opioid abuse. Law enforcement agencies across the nation are collecting expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medication and other drugs, including hundreds of local agencies across the Chicagoland area. You can drop off your unused and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to be properly disposed of by authorities. Find your nearest location: www.takebackday.com

