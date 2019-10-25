Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

National Drug Take Back day is Saturday – find your nearest location

Posted 8:47 AM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:46AM, October 25, 2019

People toss unneeded medicines into a bin as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Take-Back Initiative on Saturday, April 28, 2018 (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Supervisory Diversion Investigator & Public Information Officer for the DEA’s Chicago field division office, Cori Rizman joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about the biannual ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ on Saturday, October 26th and how people can learn more about preventing opioid abuse. Law enforcement agencies across the nation are collecting expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medication and other drugs, including hundreds of local agencies across the Chicagoland area. You can drop off your unused and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to be properly disposed of by authorities. Find your nearest location: www.takebackday.com

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.