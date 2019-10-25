× Mike McNamara and Wendy Jo Carlton discuss their film “Good Kisser”

Producer Mike McNamara and Director Wendy Jo Carlton sit down with Bill and Wendy to talk about their new film “Good Kisser”. The film follows a woman named Jenna who agrees to a sexy weekend fling with materialistic girlfriend Kate and the worldly Mia. As the night unfolds, Jenna realizes she’s bitten off more than she can chew, and the love triangle begins to crack.

The film will be in a week-long run at the Gene Siskel Film Center starting on Friday, October 26. Carlton will be in Chicago for Q&As at the first three evening shows at 8:30pm on Friday through Sunday, October 27.

For tickets, visit www.siskelfilmcenter.org.

