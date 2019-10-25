× John Williams LIVE from Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Feinberg Pavilion w/ Dr. Howard Kim

King John brings today’s broadcast LIVE from Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Feinberg Pavilion. John is joined with Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Howard Kim. Dr. Kim’s research focuses on optimizing the safety and effectiveness of acute pain management in the emergency department.

Dispose of your prescription and over-the-counter pills and patches tomorrow – Saturday, October 26th – on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Visit NM.org/opioidtakeback to find a collection site near you!