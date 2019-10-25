Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

John Williams LIVE from Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Feinberg Pavilion w/ Dr. Howard Kim

Posted 4:34 PM, October 25, 2019, by

PHOTO: Pictured L-R: Dr. Howard Kim, John Williams and Producer Elif Geris

King John brings today’s broadcast LIVE from Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Feinberg Pavilion. John is joined with Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Howard Kim. Dr. Kim’s research focuses on optimizing the safety and effectiveness of acute pain management in the emergency department.

Dispose of your prescription and over-the-counter pills and patches tomorrow – Saturday, October 26th – on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Visit NM.org/opioidtakeback to find a collection site near you!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.