× Find Out Why Catherine The Great Was Trending On This Weeks Google Searched Trends

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr breakdown this week’s Top 5 Searched Google Trends & viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs

You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google

Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Top YouTube Video of the Week: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Final Trailer