Dr. Marielle Fricchione On Why Getting a Flu Shot Is Important This Year

The Chicago Department of Public Health recommends everyone six months and older receive a yearly flu vaccine as the first, and most important step, in protecting against the flu. Dr. Marielle Fricchione is the Medical Director for the Immunization Program at the Chicago Department of Public Health. She joined Bill and Wendy this morning to describe the importance of flu vaccinations for senior citizens and children. She also explains why flu vaccines so important to our health, the benefits of the shot, where you can get the shot for free throughout the city, and more.

For information on where to find flu vaccinations nearby, visit chicago.gov/flu.

