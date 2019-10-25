× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.25.19: Happy Early Birthday Jasmine!

Tomorrow is producer Jasmine’s 30th birthday. Bill and Wendy talk to her about her most memorable moments of the year. They also look back at their highlights of 2019 and the years before that. Plus, Jerry Nunn from Nunnontherunn.com joined us with his top picks for things to do in the city for November.

