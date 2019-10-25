× Actor Michael Shannon on what he learned from his time on stage in Chicago: “You just develop a strong work ethic and nobody is going to care unless you do the absolute best work you can do”

The tremendous Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Shannon joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his new movie, “The Current War.” Michael talks about what drew him to the role of George Westinghouse, why the story of Westinghouse isn’t widely known, how he chooses the projects he works on, if he is attracted to the role of the villain, why he decided to watch the Academy Awards from a seat at the Old Town Ale House, if he’s comfortable with all the trappings surrounding Hollywood, how often he comes back to Chicago, what he learned from working in Chicago, if acting is still a passion for him and what he plans to work on next.

