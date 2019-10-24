× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/24/19: Google’s Quantum Computer, & Chicago Real Estate is Good and Bad (At The Same Time)

Jon Hansen, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the Google computer that blows all other computers out of the water to one of the highest priced mansions in Lake Geneva was just sold.

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Maggie Reardon, Sr. Reporter at CNET, sorted through the tech headlines like Google creating a quantum computer, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg getting racked over the coals on Capital Hill and the FCC looking for direction when it comes to tech.

Segment 2: (At 14:33) Dennis Rodkin, Real Estate Reporter at Crain’s, checked in on the real estate progress in the city and some areas are still hot (West Loop) while others are not (Lakeview). They touched on how the city will squeeze more people in the West Loop and what these up and down times mean if a recession hits.