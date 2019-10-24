Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

WGN’s Jarrett Payton: “Don’t count the Bears out just yet”

Posted 2:49 PM, October 24, 2019

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Steve Johnson, left, falls forward after a reception as Chicago Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan (37) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

For Week 8, the Chicago Bears will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at noon on Sunday, October 27 at Soldier Field. WGN’s Jarrett Payton discusses what the Bears need to do to beat the Chargers. He also gives his opinion on the possibility of Tom Brady coming to save the Chicago Bears franchise in 2020.

