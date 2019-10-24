Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Thought Leader Ed Currie: The Housing Supply Should Be The Focal Point in Illinois

Posted 6:16 AM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:45AM, October 24, 2019

Ed Currie

The low interest rates have had homeowners and mortgage professionals busy by refinancing and finding good buying opportunities. Steve Grzanich and Ed Currie (Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) looked into these good refinancing times for homeowners on the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, but the area of concern for Ed is the housing supply as Chicagoans are not building many new homes.

 

