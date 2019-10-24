× The Opening Bell 10/24/19: We Are 5-10 Years Away From Turning Plastic Into Liquids

The economists and talking heads on Wall Street keep talking about low interest rates, but how exactly benefit consumers? Steve Grzanich and Ed Currie (Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) explained why now is the time to refinance and the area to focus on is the housing supply during this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. (At 18:23) Max Delferro (Chemist and the Group Leader Catalysis Science Program at the Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division at Argonne National Laboratory) then shared the new revelations on how to convert environment harming plastics into productive liquids like motor oils, lubricants, waxes and more.