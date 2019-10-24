Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

The National Museum of Mexican Art Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

Posted 4:47 AM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:46AM, October 24, 2019

In this Saturday, Oct. 29, 2017 photo a participant displays her makeup and head dress during the 18th Annual Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

WGN Host Brian Noonan welcomes in Thelma Uranga from The National Museum of Mexican Art to speak on the popular Mexican holiday ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ which will be highlighted this year in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.  Thelma speaks on the importance of the national holiday and what it means not only for the Mexican culture but it’s connection to the city of Chicago.  Listen in to hear the details and history behind the holiday and find out how you can be a part of the celebration with The Nation Museum of Mexican Art.  

