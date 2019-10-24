× The National Museum of Mexican Art Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

WGN Host Brian Noonan welcomes in Thelma Uranga from The National Museum of Mexican Art to speak on the popular Mexican holiday ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ which will be highlighted this year in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Thelma speaks on the importance of the national holiday and what it means not only for the Mexican culture but it’s connection to the city of Chicago. Listen in to hear the details and history behind the holiday and find out how you can be a part of the celebration with The Nation Museum of Mexican Art.