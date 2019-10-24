× The Mincing Rascals 10.24.19: Chicago Teachers Strike Day Six, Mayor Lightfoot’s ride share tax, Republicans storm the SCIF

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute, Heather Cherone of The Daily Line and Lisa Donovan of the Chicago Tribune. They discuss what solutions they think the Chicago Teachers Strike is bringing on its sixth day. And the Rascals debate Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s harshest words aimed at ride share companies. A few of the Rascals beg for the Chicago Bears to move on from this longstanding drought of football in Chicago. Finally, the group wonders why Republicans are attacking the process in the impeachment inquiry.