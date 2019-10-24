× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.24.19: “Peaky Blinders” and “The Aeronauts” Director Tom Harper, Chicago Teachers Strike day six, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez in action

John Williams invites you to comment on clips of Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez questioning Mark Zuckerberg in a hearing yesterday on Facebook’s role in the dissemination of false information. Then, Cobblestone Development Founder Bill Conforti talks about his role in the Hamlin Park Annual Boxing Show, a community event meant to train its youth. John then asks you for the advice you would give two “Dear Abby” entry writers. Director Tom Harper then joins John in-studio to talk about his new film, “The Aeronauts” and his series, “Peaky Blinders,” which is now streaming on Netflix. Finally, John hears from parents whose children are not in school on the sixth day of the teachers strike.