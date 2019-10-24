Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

The Hamlin Park Annual Boxing Show: “Nobody gets hurt!”

Posted 3:25 PM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:18PM, October 24, 2019

Our undated Photo shows foemer heavy weight champion Muhammad Ali who may undergo a new type of brain surgery in Mexico City this week (July 1987), a surgeon says. The surgery would be to help alleviate the symtoms of Parkinson's Syndrome. (AP-Photo/David Bookstaver)

In partnership with the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce, Cobblestone Development Founder Bill Conforti organized a boxing show to take place Thursday night. And Bill shares what both parties hope the youth will get out of boxing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.