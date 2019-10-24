× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.24.19 | Alderman Brendan Reilly, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi & Actor Jim Belushi

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 @ 6 followed by WGN Radio’s Nick Digilio to preview this weekends movies and Chuck Todd from NBC’s Meet the Press. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Alderman Brendan Reilly join the political hour alongside Pat Brady, former chairman for the Illinois Republican Party and Eric Adelstein, founder of Adelstein Liston Media, to talk about the Mayor’s Budget Address, teachers strike and much more. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment including Cardi B, Lizzo, and his upcoming interview with Robert De Niro. Bill Geiger from Geiger Wealth Management talks about when is a good time to start saving and why. Plus, Actor/Comedian, Jim Belushi joins the show to talk about his upcoming stand-up comedy show!

Listen to the podcast here: