× Ryan Dempster on David Ross replacing Joe Maddon as Cubs manager: “It’s not going to be easy to follow Joe Maddon, if there’s somebody that can do it David Ross can.”

Ryan Dempster, 16-year MLB pitcher and 2013 World Series champion, and studio analyst for MLB Network’s ‘MLB Tonight’ and the regular season morning show ‘MLB Central’ joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the announcement of former Cubs’ catcher David Ross being named manager of the team.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3691285/3691285_2019-10-25-010625.64kmono.mp3

