Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Ryan Dempster on David Ross replacing Joe Maddon as Cubs manager: “It’s not going to be easy to follow Joe Maddon, if there’s somebody that can do it David Ross can.”

Posted 8:16 PM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:14PM, October 24, 2019

David Ross (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

Ryan Dempster, 16-year MLB pitcher and 2013 World Series champion, and studio analyst for MLB Network’s ‘MLB Tonight’ and the regular season morning show ‘MLB Central’ joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the announcement of former Cubs’ catcher David Ross being named manager of the team.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.