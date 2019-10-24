× Nick Digilio 10.24.19 | Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny, Least Scary Movies of All Time, Defining Comedy Sketches

Hour 1:

+ The Scariest Movie to Ever Be Made

+ Joe Bob Briggs, King of the Drive-In – Halloween Hootenanny

Hour 2:

+ Least Scary Movies of All Time

Hour 3:

+ Least Scary Movies of All Time (cont.)

+ Defining comedy sketches of the past 20 years

Hour 4:

+ Defining comedy sketches of the past 20 years (cont.)

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)