Nick Digilio 10.24.19 | Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny, Least Scary Movies of All Time, Defining Comedy Sketches
Hour 1:
+ The Scariest Movie to Ever Be Made
+ Joe Bob Briggs, King of the Drive-In – Halloween Hootenanny
Hour 2:
+ Least Scary Movies of All Time
Hour 3:
+ Least Scary Movies of All Time (cont.)
+ Defining comedy sketches of the past 20 years
Hour 4:
+ Defining comedy sketches of the past 20 years (cont.)
