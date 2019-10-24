Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Nick Digilio 10.24.19 | Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny, Least Scary Movies of All Time, Defining Comedy Sketches

Posted 5:25 AM, October 24, 2019, by
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – The Programming Department and Refrigerator

Hour 1:

+ The Scariest Movie to Ever Be Made

+ Joe Bob Briggs, King of the Drive-In – Halloween Hootenanny

Hour 2:

+ Least Scary Movies of All Time

Hour 3:

+ Least Scary Movies of All Time (cont.)

+ Defining comedy sketches of the past 20 years

Hour 4:

+ Defining comedy sketches of the past 20 years (cont.)

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.