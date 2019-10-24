× Hoge and Jahns: Week 8 Bears-Chargers, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns did their fair share of film studying after the Bears ugly loss to New Orleans this past Sunday. One major takeaway, this is a group effort. It’s not just the play-calling, or the quarterback, or the blocking, etc… The entire group needs to be better. Hoge and Jahns let the listeners vent when they play the strongest batch of voicemails they’ve received all season. The guys struggle to make bold predictions, but make their picks for the Bears game as well as the contests involving their NFC North rivals. Also, don’t forget the podcast will be recording live at Kroll’s in the South Loop on Thursday November 7. Mark you calendars and join us for our preview of the game against the Lions!

