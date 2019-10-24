Haroula Rose joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!
Haroula Rose filmmaker, singer, and songwriter joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about her directorial debut film, “Once Upon a River” screening tomorrow, October 25th, 2019, at the 55th Chicago International Film Festival.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!