Haroula Rose joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Posted 8:03 PM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01PM, October 24, 2019

Haroula Rose filmmaker, singer, and songwriter joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about her directorial debut film, “Once Upon a River” screening tomorrow, October 25th, 2019, at the 55th Chicago International Film Festival.

