× David Hochberg breaks down how refinancing a mortgage works

David Hochberg is the Vice President of Lending of Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial. He joined the Bill and Wendy show this morning to explain the basics of how mortgage refinancing works and things to think about if you are considering refinancing. He also talked about cash-out refinancing, FHA loan requirements for condominiums, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.