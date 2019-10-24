Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

David Hochberg breaks down how refinancing a mortgage works

Bill and Wendy along with David Hochberg.

David Hochberg is the Vice President of Lending of Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial. He joined the Bill and Wendy show this morning to explain the basics of how mortgage refinancing works and things to think about if you are considering refinancing. He also talked about cash-out refinancing, FHA loan requirements for condominiums, and more.

