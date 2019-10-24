WONKA candy is seen outside of Kyle Richards' SweeTARTS Halloween house on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for SweeTARTS/AP Images)
Curious About The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for 2019?
Eeek! It’s that time of the year where candy REALLY matters…Halloween! WGN Radio host Brian Noonan and executive producer Michael Heidemann discuss the best and the worst when it comes to Halloween candy…Listen in!