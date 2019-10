× Coach Jeremy Colliton on Rookie Kirby Dach: He Does A Lot of the Little Things Right

Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton makes his weekly visit to the Steve Cochran Show to preview upcoming games including a rematch with the Philadelphia Flyers, who they played in Prague to open the season. Coach Colliton also recaps the first few games of Kirby Dach’s career, who made his debut Sunday night against the Washington Capitals. Later on, Steve asks Coach about who his favorite players were growing up.