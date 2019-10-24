× Can a Hitler comedy work in 2019? Richard Roeper reviews “JoJo Rabbit”

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“JoJo Rabbit”– “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi directs, and plays Hitler in this dark comedy satirizing WWII Nazi Germany. Starring Scarlett Johansson, and Sam Rockwell.

“The Current War”– starring Michael Shannon, and Benedict Cumberbatch in a story set in the 19th century detailing the battle between George Westinghouse and Thomas Edison to see whose company would literally light up the country.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3691278/3691278_2019-10-25-005318.64kmono.mp3

