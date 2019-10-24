× Brian Noonan Full Show 10.23.19 | Navy Pier Pumpkin Lights up the Halloween season, “An Evening With C.S. Lewis”, The National Museum of Mexican Art

WGN’s Nightside is brought to you by the one and only Brian Noonan! Tonight we speak to Navy Pier Spokeswoman Payal Patel about the upcoming Navy Pier extravaganza Navy Pier Pumpkin Lights! Then, Brian Noonan welcomes in Thelma Uranga from The National Museum of Mexican Art to speak on the popular Mexican holiday ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ which will be highlighted this year in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Thelma speaks on the importance of the national holiday and what it means not only for the Mexican culture but it’s connection to the city of Chicago. Listen in to hear the details and history behind the holiday and find out how you can be a part of the celebration with The Nation Museum of Mexican Art. Moving right along, Brian Noonan speaks with actor and storyteller, David Payne about journeying into the incredible life of C.S. Lewis as he portrays the man himself in AN EVENING WITH C.S. LEWISat the Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) for a limited two-week engagement October 22 – November 3, 2019. And finally, Eeek! It’s that time of the year where candy REALLY matters…Halloween! WGN Radio host Brian Noonan and executive producer Michael Heidemann discuss the best and the worst when it comes to Halloween candy…Listen in!