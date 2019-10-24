× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.24.19: What are you afraid of?

David Hochberg, Vice President of Homeside Financial, explains the refinancing process and outlines the ways it could help listeners’ financial situation. Jarrett Payton talks about what the Bears need to do to beat the Los Angles Chargers on Sunday. Plus, there are a lot of fears or phobias out there. Bill and Wendy go over some of the most common fears people hold.

