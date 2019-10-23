× The Top Five@5 (10/23/19): Mayor Lightfoot reveals 2020 budget plan, Bob Iger defends the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ryan Lochte plans a comeback to the 2020 Olympics, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019:

Mayor Lightfoot presented her $11.65 billion budget plan for 2020. In it she is proposing a rideshare tax to cut down traffic congestion downtown. Bob Iger, the CEO of Marvel Studios and Disney, responded to Martin Scorsese and Francis Coppola’s attack on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olympic Swimmer, Ryan Lochte in an interview on the Today Show, talked about his decision to enter rehab for alcohol abuse, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3690983/3690983_2019-10-24-012923.64kmono.mp3

