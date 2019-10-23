Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

The Top Five@5 (10/23/19): Mayor Lightfoot reveals 2020 budget plan, Bob Iger defends the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ryan Lochte plans a comeback to the 2020 Olympics, and more…

Posted 8:30 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28PM, October 23, 2019

Ryan Lochte looks on after competing in the men's 200-meter individual medley time trial at the U.S. national swimming championships in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Lochte is returning from a 14-month suspension. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019:

Mayor Lightfoot presented her $11.65 billion budget plan for 2020. In it she is proposing a rideshare tax to cut down traffic congestion downtown. Bob Iger, the CEO of Marvel Studios and Disney, responded to Martin Scorsese and Francis Coppola’s attack on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olympic Swimmer, Ryan Lochte in an interview on the Today Show, talked about his decision to enter rehab for alcohol abuse, and more!

