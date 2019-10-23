× The Opening Bell 10/23/19: Q3 Earnings Season – Not To Hot. Not Too Cold. Just Right.

McDonald’s made headlines this week after reporting a miss on earnings for the first time in two years as fast food competitors fight for their place in consumer’s lives. However investors are still confident about the restaurant’s global role as its still the largest restaurant chain in the world. This was just one of the examples that Steve Grzanich and Sheraz Mian (Director of Research at Zacks Equity Research) touched on while also looking at the other sectors that are helping the economy chug along. (At 18:49) Bennett Wakenight and Steve also reminded listeners about tips for when negotiating a salary as the job market continues to challenge employers to attract the best employees.