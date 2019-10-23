× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.23.19: David Ross as manager, Phil Vettel’s “Flash Fry,” Facebook ban on false stories, playing for CPS soccer

John Williams invites Sports Reporter Mark Carman on the show to talk about the hiring of David Ross as the new Chicago Cubs manager. Listeners offer their opinions. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel provides wall-to-wall coverage of your desired Chicago dining in Phil’s Flash Fry. And to address Facebook’s announcement that it will ban false accounts and posts is Recode Senior Correspondent Peter Kafka. He breaks it down for all to understand. Finally, mother of Chicago Public Schools soccer player Angel, Jessica Contreras describes what it was like for her son and his team to show up to a game in uniform in spite of its forfeit.