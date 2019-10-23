Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

The John Williams NewsClick: David Ross as the new Cubs manager?

Posted 4:10 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09PM, October 23, 2019

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, greets David Ross after Ross threw a ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. before Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.