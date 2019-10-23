× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.23.19 | Veteran CPS Teacher Expresses Her Frustrations

On this episode on the Steve Cochran show, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6, followed by Karen Conti covering the latest legal related news stories. “President Trump” calls is and later, Isabelle Linklater from Assisi Animal Shelter joins in studio with two cute little pups that will be up for adoption. It’s also their 31st Anniversary of Assisi Animal Foundation “Fall In Love With A Shelter Animal.” Ji visited ROOH Chicago this week and invited Manish Mallick, Owner, and Executive Chef, Sujan Sarkar in studio for her weekly Neighborhood Eats segment, to talk about the progressive Indian cuisine. They wrap the show with Maria Moreno, CPS teacher at George Washington High School as she was protesting at the rally.

Listen to the podcast here: