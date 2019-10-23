Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Roe Conn Full Show (10/23/19): Ryan Lochte returns to the Top Five@5, Chicago Ald. Reilly breaks down the Mayor’s budget, and more…

Posted 8:01 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:32PM, October 24, 2019

Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes present the Top Five@5 (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley explains why State Sen. Martin Sandoval’s lucrative ‘side hustle’; Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly lays out what he likes and what he has questions about in Mayor Lor Lightfoot’s first budget; Former chairman of the GOP Micheal Steele isn’t liking what he’s seeing in D.C.; the Top Five@5 features the return of controversial U.S. olympian Ryan Lochte mounting a comeback; Legnedary frontman for the Ides of March, Jim Peterik plays #NewsOrRuse; and Chicago Bears Insider looks at why fans have turned on Mitch Trubisky.

