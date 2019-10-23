CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 17: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot visits with children affected by the teachers' strike at the McCormick YMCA on October 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. About 25,000 Chicago school teachers went on strike today after the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) failed to reach a contract agreement with the city, leaving 300.000 students searching for alternative ways to spend their day. Chicago has the third largest public school system in the nation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Rideshares, restaurants and parking meters. What else does Mayor Lightfoot want to tax in the 2020 budget?
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 17: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot visits with children affected by the teachers' strike at the McCormick YMCA on October 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. About 25,000 Chicago school teachers went on strike today after the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) failed to reach a contract agreement with the city, leaving 300.000 students searching for alternative ways to spend their day. Chicago has the third largest public school system in the nation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.