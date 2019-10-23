× Rideshares, restaurants and parking meters. What else does Mayor Lightfoot want to tax in the 2020 budget?

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin on Extension 720 to break down Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2020 budget address and to give us on update on the Chicago teachers strike.

