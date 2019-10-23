× Restaurant and club owner Bruce Finkelman: “The main mission was to create places we liked with the hopes that others would like them too”

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Chicago’s Bruce Finkelman about his career, the goals he had when he first opened the Empty Bottle, the importance of hiring good people to work at his venues, when he decided he wanted to expand his empire, making the transition from music venues to restaurants, the advantages and disadvantages of opening places in neighborhoods like Pilsen, Ukranian Village and Hyde Park, how they are able to keep up with the trends, why he thinks it is okay when a restaurant loses a Michelin Star, the current health of the Chicago restaurant and club scene and why he continues to do business in Chicago.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.