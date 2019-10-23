Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Photos: Striking teachers march on City Hall

Posted 3:01 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:58PM, October 23, 2019

On the fifth day of cancelled classes as the standoff continues between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools, thousands of teachers marched through the Loop to City Hall.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.