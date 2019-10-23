× Mike Rowe on his new book “The Way I Heard It”

Bill and Wendy sit down with celebrated host, executive producer, and best-selling author Mike Rowe! Rowe is best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series “Dirty Jobs.” He talks about his new book “The Way I Heard It,” a memoir full of surprising revelations, sharp observations, and intimate, behind-the-scenes moments drawn from Rowe’s own remarkable life and career. He also shares his thoughts on the current state of the economy, tuition-free college, and more.

