Mark Carman Full Show 10.23.19 | The Teachers Strike Continues, Mark Has Issues With Gelato Flavors, and Tim Tebow In Jail?!

Mark Carman is behind the mic for tonight’s Nightside! We start of speaking with Doug North from Curie High School to discuss the ongoing struggles with the Chicago’s Teacher’s Strike. Then, Mark speaks with former NFL player turned Minor League Baseball player Tim Tebow about what he’s been up to since his time in the NFL and how he’s using his platform to help those who are incarcerated.