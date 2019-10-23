Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Mark Carman Full Show 10.23.19 | The Teachers Strike Continues, Mark Has Issues With Gelato Flavors, and Tim Tebow In Jail?!

Posted 11:43 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42PM, October 23, 2019

Mark Carman

Mark Carman is behind the mic for tonight’s Nightside!  We start of speaking with Doug North from Curie High School to discuss the ongoing struggles with the Chicago’s Teacher’s Strike.  Then, Mark speaks with former NFL player turned Minor League Baseball player Tim Tebow about what he’s been up to since his time in the NFL and how he’s using his platform to help those who are incarcerated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.