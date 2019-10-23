× Mailee Smith on Whether the CPS Strike is Legal, Gene Marsh Regarding Paying Athletes, Inside Out and much more

Illinois Policy staff attorney and director of labor policy Mailee Smith discusses the Chicago Teachers Union strike and the legality of the Chicago Teachers Unions strike.

Jackson Lewis Of Counsel and former Chair of the NCAA University Compliance Committee Gene Marsh discusses the new California law allowing student-athletes to be reimbursed.

Chicago Lawyer Inside Out columnist David Susler and Tina Martini discuss avoiding regret in legal career.