× Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele on the Trump impeachment inquiry: “Yes there was a quid pro quo. The question is, what was the nature of it?”

Former chairman of the RNC & MSNBC analyst Michael Steele joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill, and the news of republican members storming the secure hearing room.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3690978/3690978_2019-10-24-011018.64kmono.mp3

