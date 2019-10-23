Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele on the Trump impeachment inquiry: “Yes there was a quid pro quo. The question is, what was the nature of it?”

Posted 8:12 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, October 23, 2019

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., flanked by Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, left, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, right, the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight Reform, and other conservative House Republicans, complain to reporters about how House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is conducting the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. House committees are trying to determine if Trump violated his oath of office by asking a foreign country, Ukraine, to investigate his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Former chairman of the RNC & MSNBC analyst Michael Steele joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill, and the news of republican members storming the secure hearing room.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.