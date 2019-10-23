× Financial executive Charles Schwab: “I wanted to create a firm that had a whole different perspective and approach to investors”

Investor, financial executive, and philanthropist Charles Schwab joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his new memoir, “Invested: Changing Forever the Way Americans Invest.” Charles talks about why he wanted to write this memoir, how his upbringing impacts the way he approaches money, the history and growth of his company, what he’s learned about investing over the years, exploring human nature through investing, the importance of patience when investing, what he believes about Wall Street becoming a political term and his upcoming conversation at the Executives’ Club of Chicago.

