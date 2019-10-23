CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) visits with striking Chicago teachers at Oscar DePriest Elementary School on October 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. About 25,000 Chicago school teachers went on strike last week after the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) failed to reach a contract agreement with the city. With about 300,000 students, Chicago has the third largest public school system in the nation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CPS Teacher: We Are Standing Up For Our Children
Maria Moreno, CPS high school teacher of 28 years at George Washington High School joins the Steve Cochran show from the rally. In almost three decades of teaching in the Chicago Public System, Maria has been a part of a few strikes, and she says this one is the most important. She also comments on which issues are most important to her and what she thinks of Mayor Lightfoot’s negotiating tactics.