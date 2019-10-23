× CPS Teacher: We Are Standing Up For Our Children

Maria Moreno, CPS high school teacher of 28 years at George Washington High School joins the Steve Cochran show from the rally. In almost three decades of teaching in the Chicago Public System, Maria has been a part of a few strikes, and she says this one is the most important. She also comments on which issues are most important to her and what she thinks of Mayor Lightfoot’s negotiating tactics.