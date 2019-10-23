× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.23.19: Christopher Knight is our favorite Brady!

TV host and author of the new book ‘The Way I Heard It’ Mike Rowe joins us in-studio. Food-loving expert Dane Neal, Chicago Tribune food reporter Louisa Chu, and Nancy’s Pizza Dave Howey discuss the history of pizza in Chicago in honor of National Pizza Month. And, ‘Brady Bunch’ star Christopher Knight reflects on his time on the iconic show and his new projects.

