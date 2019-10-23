× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.23.19: Is David Ross our man?

The Cubs are expected to hire David Ross as their next manager. Bill and Wendy weigh in with their thoughts. Then, what term, phrase, or saying do you hate to hear? Bill hates “back in the day” and “comparing apples and oranges”. And, there is a rumor going around that Tom Brady’s next move might be with the Bears. How exciting would that be?

