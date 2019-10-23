Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Ald. Brendan Reilly: “Half of your property tax bill, if you live in the City of Chicago, goes to the Chicago Public Schools today”

Posted 7:49 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46PM, October 23, 2019

Striking Chicago teachers march Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Chicago. The protest was timed to coincide with Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first budget address. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly(42nd) joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about Mayor Lightfoot’s budget address, her proposed tax on ride-share companies, her plan to raise parking meter rates in the downtown area, and the on-going teachers strike.

