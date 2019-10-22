× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/22/19: A New Fall Apple, Defining “Private Equity”, & Chicago’s Coolest Offices

Jon Hansen, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from how the apple industry invents a new apple, to the coolest offices in the city of Chicago.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder Najarian Family Office, sorted through the major movers on Wall Street today with a 30% jump for one pharmaceutical company that may have found a new drug to treat Alzheimers.

Segment 2: (At 9:37) Kate Evans, Associate Scientist/Professor in the Department of Horticulture at Washington State University, explained why it takes 15-20 years to invent a new apple and the newest apple is called the Cosmic Crisp.

Segment 3: (At 14:01) Brett Palmer, President of The Small Business Investor Alliance, sorted through what private equity means to every day people and how it helps pensions, university endowments, and businesses grow.

Segment 4: (At 23:05) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, shared the theme among this year’s coolest offices and one the companies even has a race car in it’s lobby…