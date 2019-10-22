Wintrust Business Lunch 10/22/19: A New Fall Apple, Defining “Private Equity”, & Chicago’s Coolest Offices

Posted 1:06 PM, October 22, 2019, by
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 10/22/19

The Cosmic Crisp (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Jon Hansen, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from how the apple industry invents a new apple, to the coolest offices in the city of Chicago.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder Najarian Family Office, sorted through the major movers on Wall Street today with a 30% jump for one pharmaceutical company that may have found a new drug to treat Alzheimers.

Segment 2: (At 9:37) Kate Evans, Associate Scientist/Professor in the Department of Horticulture at Washington State University, explained why it takes 15-20 years to invent a new apple and the newest apple is called the Cosmic Crisp.

Segment 3: (At 14:01) Brett Palmer, President of The Small Business Investor Alliance, sorted through what private equity means to every day people and how it helps pensions, university endowments, and businesses grow.

Segment 4: (At 23:05) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, shared the theme among this year’s coolest offices and one the companies even has a race car in it’s lobby…

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.