Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

The Top Five@5 (10/22/19): Mitch McConnell denies telling President Trump his Ukraine call was “innocent”, Elizabeth Warren joins CTU rally, Led Zepplin’s II album turns 50, and more…

Posted 6:31 PM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24PM, October 22, 2019

NETHERLANDS - JUNE 21: AHOY Photo of Jimmy PAGE and Robert PLANT and John BONHAM and LED ZEPPELIN, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Bonham performing live on stage (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019:

Senator Mitch McConnell seemed to push back on President Trump’s claim that he described a phone call with the Ukrainian President as “perfect.” Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren joined the Chicago Teachers Union, and says the whole country should be behind them. 50 years ago today, Led Zepplin’s II album was released, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.