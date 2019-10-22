× The Top Five@5 (10/22/19): Mitch McConnell denies telling President Trump his Ukraine call was “innocent”, Elizabeth Warren joins CTU rally, Led Zepplin’s II album turns 50, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019:

Senator Mitch McConnell seemed to push back on President Trump’s claim that he described a phone call with the Ukrainian President as “perfect.” Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren joined the Chicago Teachers Union, and says the whole country should be behind them. 50 years ago today, Led Zepplin’s II album was released, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3690682/3690682_2019-10-22-232922.64kmono.mp3

