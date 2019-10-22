× The Opening Bell 10/22/19: The Importance of Social Pressure When Tipping

The world of science and mathematics can sometimes seem separated from the real world, but John List (The Kenneth C. Griffin Distinguished Service Professor in Economics at The University of Chicago) is breaking down that barrier. Steve Grzanich and John talked about how his research has lead him to help Uber & Lyft roll out their tipping platforms, but this technology has created a complication to a normal sign of appreciation. (At 14:35) Ted Rossman (Industry Analyst at CreditCards.com) then shifted the conversation to interest rates with many homeowners/potential home buyers happy about the drops, but credit card holders missing out on the low rates.