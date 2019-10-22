Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.22.19: Ouija Board realities, IHSA on why CPS athletes can’t compete, Joel Stein publishes a book

Posted 4:28 PM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, October 22, 2019

John Williams invites listeners to tell him their creepy Ouija Board stories after hearing Bill and Wendy’s conversation earlier in the day. Then, John and listeners exchange thoughts on the continuation of high school extracurricular activities during the teachers strike. That’s after CPS sports departments were denied an appeal to continue to follow the athletics calendar. Later on, Illinois High School Association Executive Director Craig Anderson explains why students can’t compete in their sports as scheduled. And Joel Stein, friend of John’s and former TIME columnist releases In Defense of Elitism, a book about his embrace of the differing views of more conservative communities in America. He tells John about his discoveries that still ultimately led to that title.

