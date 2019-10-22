× #TechTuesday with Bridget Carey from CNET: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer, Verizon and Disney+, Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project

Get your light sabers ready because it’s Stars Wars time on this Tech Tuesday! Bridget Carey, senior editor at CNET, joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about the highlights from the new ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer, which premiered on Monday Night Football. Also, if you have Verizon, don’t pre-order Disney Plus. It’s free! Bridget explains why carriers like Verizon have turned to deals with streaming services to reel in new customers. Bridget also breaks down Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project.

