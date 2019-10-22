FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo characters from Disney and Fox movies are displayed behind Cathleen Taff, president of distribution, franchise management, business and audience insight for Walt Disney Studios during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Verizon is offering new and current customers a free year of Disney+ as the battle for streaming customers heats up. The offer extends to certain new and existing 4G and 5G customers as well as new Verizon Fios and 5G home internet customers. The promotion begins Nov. 12. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
#TechTuesday with Bridget Carey from CNET: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer, Verizon and Disney+, Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo characters from Disney and Fox movies are displayed behind Cathleen Taff, president of distribution, franchise management, business and audience insight for Walt Disney Studios during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Verizon is offering new and current customers a free year of Disney+ as the battle for streaming customers heats up. The offer extends to certain new and existing 4G and 5G customers as well as new Verizon Fios and 5G home internet customers. The promotion begins Nov. 12. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Get your light sabers ready because it’s Stars Wars time on this Tech Tuesday! Bridget Carey, senior editor at CNET, joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about the highlights from the new ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer, which premiered on Monday Night Football. Also, if you have Verizon, don’t pre-order Disney Plus. It’s free! Bridget explains why carriers like Verizon have turned to deals with streaming services to reel in new customers. Bridget also breaks down Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.