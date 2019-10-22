× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.22.19 | Teachers Strike, Blackhawk Olli Maatta & Ronan Farrow’s Producer

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 @ 6 followed by the Kid of The Week, Dean Kousounelos, 16-year-old artist from Glenbrook North High School. Heather Cherone, managing editor for the Daily Line, joins the show to talk about the latest updates on the Teachers Union strike. Mark Doyle from Rags of Honor joins in studio to talk about their second annual Jump for Vets that the Black Hawks are hosting. The event raises money for a procedure that cures Post Traumatic Stress. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, and Bears insider Adam Hoge talks about the Bears struggles and not living up to exceptions. Olli Maatta, a cancer survivor and Blackhawks defenceman, joins the show to talk about “Hockey Fights Cancer” night, this Sunday October 27. Plus, Rich McHugh, Ronan Farrow’s producer talks about his resignation from NBC News because management ordered him to stop reporting on Harvey Weinstein.

